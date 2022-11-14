United Nations published this video item, entitled “Ukraine: Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly resumed | United Nations” – below is their description.

Continuation of the The Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on 28 February 2022 at the United Nations headquarters. It addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eleventh Emergency Special Session

https://www.un.org/en/ga/sessions/emergency11th.shtml

The General Assembly will also decide that the Credentials Committee of the seventy-seventh session should serve for the resumed eleventh emergency special session; and take note of the letter from the Secretary-General (A/ES-11/9) concerning Member States in arrears in the payment of financial contributions to the United Nations within the terms of Article 19 of the Charter.

https://undocs.org/en/A/ES-11/9

Letter dated 28 February 2014 from the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2014/136) – Item 5

https://undocs.org/en/S/2014/136

Letter (Letter from the President of the General Assembly – Ukraine & Albania Letter)

https://www.un.org/pga/77/2022/10/04/letter-from-the-president-of-the-general-assembly-ukraine-albania-letter-eleventh-emergency-special-session/

