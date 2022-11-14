Ukraine: Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly resumed | United Nations

Continuation of the The Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on 28 February 2022 at the United Nations headquarters. It addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

https://www.un.org/en/ga/sessions/emergency11th.shtml

The General Assembly will also decide that the Credentials Committee of the seventy-seventh session should serve for the resumed eleventh emergency special session; and take note of the letter from the Secretary-General (A/ES-11/9) concerning Member States in arrears in the payment of financial contributions to the United Nations within the terms of Article 19 of the Charter.

https://undocs.org/en/A/ES-11/9

Letter dated 28 February 2014 from the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2014/136) – Item 5

https://undocs.org/en/S/2014/136

Letter (Letter from the President of the General Assembly – Ukraine & Albania Letter)

https://www.un.org/pga/77/2022/10/04/letter-from-the-president-of-the-general-assembly-ukraine-albania-letter-eleventh-emergency-special-session/

The United Nations (UN) was established after World War II with the aim of preventing future wars. The organization is financed by assessed and voluntary contributions from its member states.

The UN’s chief administrative officer is the Secretary-General, currently Portuguese politician and diplomat António Guterres, who began his five year-term on 1 January 2017.

 

Albania, officially the Republic of Albania, is a country in Southeast Europe on the Adriatic and Ionian Sea within the Mediterranean Sea. It shares land borders with Montenegro to the northwest, Kosovo to the northeast, North Macedonia to the east, Greece to the south and maritime borders with Greece, Montenegro and Italy to the west. It is regarded as being within the Balkan region.

Geographically, Albania displays varied climatic, geological, hydrological, and morphological conditions, defined in an area of 28,748 km2 (11,100 sq mi). It possesses significant diversity with the landscape ranging from the snow-capped mountains in the Albanian Alps as well as the Korab, Skanderbeg, Pindus and Ceraunian Mountains to the hot and sunny coasts of the Albanian Adriatic and Ionian Sea along the Mediterranean Sea.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

