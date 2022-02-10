The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Ukraine crisis: Russia begins 10 days of massive military drills with Belarus” – below is their description.

The Russian and Belarusian military forces started a joint exercise on Thursday amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The “Allied Resolve 2022” will take place from February 10-20, with troops practicing ways to repel external aggression, combat terrorism and protect the interests of the Union State, according to the Belarussian Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS Agency says S-400 surface-to-air missile systems have been on combat duty at a training range in Belarus’ Brest region as part of the Russian-Belarusian unified regional air defense system during an inspection of the Union State’s troops.

Russia has sent two S-400 air defense missile systems, Pantsir-S air defense missile systems and 12 Russian Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus ahead of the joint drill.

Subscribe to The Telegraph on YouTube ► https://bit.ly/3idrdLH

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel