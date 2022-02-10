Ukraine crisis: Russia begins 10 days of massive military drills with Belarus

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Ukraine crisis: Russia begins 10 days of massive military drills with Belarus” – below is their description.

The Russian and Belarusian military forces started a joint exercise on Thursday amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The “Allied Resolve 2022” will take place from February 10-20, with troops practicing ways to repel external aggression, combat terrorism and protect the interests of the Union State, according to the Belarussian Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS Agency says S-400 surface-to-air missile systems have been on combat duty at a training range in Belarus’ Brest region as part of the Russian-Belarusian unified regional air defense system during an inspection of the Union State’s troops.

Russia has sent two S-400 air defense missile systems, Pantsir-S air defense missile systems and 12 Russian Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus ahead of the joint drill.

