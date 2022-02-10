This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine crisis: Former White House adviser Fiona Hill says ‘Russia is trying to humiliate us'” – below is their description.

A former Russia expert at the White House, Fiona Hill, says Russia repeatedly treats female political opponents in a misogynistic way as part of a tactic to undermine them. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was dismissive of Liz Truss when the two met to discuss the mobilisation of Russian troops on the Ukraine border. Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.