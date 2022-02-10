Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine : Boris Johnson warns crisis has entered ‘most dangerous moment’” – below is their description.

From Moscow to Brussels – along with tougher sanctions there’s been a flurry of diplomacy from Britain over Ukraine – Boris Johnson warned the stand-off had entered its “most dangerous moment” as he met the Nato secretary-general.

While the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Russian counterpart held a rather frosty press conference after talks in Moscow, with Sergei Lavrov declaring that “ultimatums and moralising is a road to nowhere”.

