Ukraine : Boris Johnson warns crisis has entered ‘most dangerous moment’

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine : Boris Johnson warns crisis has entered ‘most dangerous moment’” – below is their description.

From Moscow to Brussels – along with tougher sanctions there’s been a flurry of diplomacy from Britain over Ukraine – Boris Johnson warned the stand-off had entered its “most dangerous moment” as he met the Nato secretary-general.

While the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Russian counterpart held a rather frosty press conference after talks in Moscow, with Sergei Lavrov declaring that “ultimatums and moralising is a road to nowhere”.

———————–

Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News is the news programme from UK Channel 4 television. Channel 4 is a British public-service free-to-air television network headquartered in Leeds, United Kingdom. The channel was established in 1982 to provide a fourth television service to the United Kingdom in addition to the licence-funded BBC One and BBC Two, and the single commercial broadcasting network ITV.

Recent from Channel 4 News:

Russia Ukraine conflict: More than 2,000 civilians dead in first week of invasion, says Ukraine

Category: News

Ukraine conflict: African students fleeing war ‘facing racial discrimination’

Category: News

Russia Ukraine conflict: War being ‘waged on civilians’ by Russia

Category: News

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

7 Recent Items: Boris Johnson

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson accuses Putin of “war crime”

Category: News

Mark Steyn reacts to Boris Johnson being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist

Category: News

Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea FC will be seen as a ‘win’ says Oliver Carpenter

Category: News

Boris Johnson refuses to comment on whether Roman Abramovich is being sanctioned | ITV News

Category: News

Ukrainian Reporter Confronts Boris Johnson ‘We Don’t Know Where to Run’

Category: News

Boris Johnson accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

Category: News

The full exchange: Starmer accuses Johnson of dragging heels on Russian ‘dirty money’

Category: News

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

2 Recent Items: Moscow

Russia in Ukraine: Has Putin painted himself into a corner? | DW News

Category: News

Watch Live: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds press conference in Moscow

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Here’s how to avoid Ukraine charity scams

Category: News

‘We are unarmed!’: Civilians stare down Russian military convoy

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....