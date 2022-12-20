This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Ukraine assesses drone attack damage as Putin visits Belarus | ABC News” – below is their description.
Ukraine is assessing the damage after Russia launched a series of drone attacks, including on the capital Kyiv.
ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008.
