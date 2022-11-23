GBNews published this video item, entitled “UK Supreme Court to rule on whether second Scottish independence referendum can happen | Katie Frank” – below is their description.

As the UK Supreme Court will rule on whether Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon can hold a second Scottish independence referendum can occur without the approval of the UK Government. We asked members of the public in Edinburgh what they'd like to see from today's ruling.

