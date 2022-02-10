BBC News published this video item, entitled “UK Russia talks fail to reach agreements on Ukraine crisis – BBC News” – below is their description.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss flew to Russia for talks but her warnings of possible sanctions in the event of an invasion were poorly received.

Russia continues to deny that it has any intention of invading Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Bois Johnson said that “the stakes are very high and this is a very dangerous moment.”

BBC News YouTube Channel