UK PM Johnson and Polish counterpart Morawiecki visit British troops near Warsaw

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki have visited British soldiers deployed on a NATO mission near Warsaw. This came after Johnson held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Ukraine. Johnson said the next few days could be the most dangerous moment in this standoff.CGTN YouTube Channel
