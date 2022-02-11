This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

CGTN published this video item, entitled “UK PM Johnson and Polish counterpart Morawiecki visit British troops near Warsaw” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki have visited British soldiers deployed on a NATO mission near Warsaw. This came after Johnson held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Ukraine. Johnson said the next few days could be the most dangerous moment in this standoff. CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.