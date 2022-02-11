UK PM Johnson and Polish counterpart Morawiecki visit British troops near Warsaw

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki have visited British soldiers deployed on a NATO mission near Warsaw. This came after Johnson held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Ukraine. Johnson said the next few days could be the most dangerous moment in this standoff.

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

