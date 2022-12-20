Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “UK nurses stage second strike for inflation-busting pay” – below is their description.

United Kingdom nurses have staged a second unprecedented strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are holding the latest one-day stoppage on Tuesday after walking out last Thursday for the first time in the trade union’s 106-year history.

They are demanding an inflation-busting pay increase to make up for years of real-terms salary cuts, but the government insists recession-hit Britain cannot afford anything above a 4-5 percent rise.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel