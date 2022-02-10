UK Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick to step down – BBC News

by

BBC News published this video item, entitled “UK Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick to step down – BBC News” – below is their description.

The head of London’s police force Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role after a series of damaging controversies.

Dame Cressida said she had been left with “no choice” after London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear he had no confidence in her leadership.

Last week, the UK police watchdog found “disgraceful” misogyny, discrimination and sex harassment among some Met police constables.

Dame Cressida, the first woman to lead the biggest UK police force, has also faced criticism over the Sarah Everard case.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

Ukraine war: Is Putin’s attack plan coming unstuck? – BBC Newsnight

Category: News

Ukrainian city of Kherson is under Russian control – BBC News

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

Former ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Joe Cole Taking On Iconic Michael Caine Role In ‘The Ipcress File’ | TM

Category: Entertainment

Sadiq Khan causing the ‘demise’ of London said Chairman of the London Cab Drivers Club

Category: News

Cab driver Grant Davis discusses the impact of the London tube strike

Category: News

Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

10 AWESOME Aston Villa vs Southampton Goals | Premier League | Grealish & Ward-Prowse

Category: Premier League

200 IQ 🧠 🔥 #shorts

Category: Premier League

In This Story: Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, left a friend’s home in the Clapham neighborhood of London at 9 p.m. on March 3 2021. She never arrived at her Brixton home, some 50 minutes walk away. It was later discovered she had been kidnapped, raped and murdered by an off duty Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, who, after his arrest in June, in July 2021 pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was imprisoned for life without parole.

5 Recent Items: Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard: ‘Nothing has changed’ for female violence figures says charity founder

Category: News

Sarah Everard: Ellie Costello reports from Clapham Common one year on from kidnap and murder

Category: News

Sarah Everard: ‘We’ve got such a long way to go’ for women’s safety says app founder

Category: News

Tributes to Sarah Everard in Clapham one year on from her kidnap and murder | Ellie Costello report

Category: News

Met Police: How will scandal-hit force tackle its culture?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....