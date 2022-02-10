BBC News published this video item, entitled “UK Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick to step down – BBC News” – below is their description.

The head of London’s police force Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is leaving her role after a series of damaging controversies.

Dame Cressida said she had been left with “no choice” after London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear he had no confidence in her leadership.

Last week, the UK police watchdog found “disgraceful” misogyny, discrimination and sex harassment among some Met police constables.

Dame Cressida, the first woman to lead the biggest UK police force, has also faced criticism over the Sarah Everard case.

