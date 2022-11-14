Sky News published this video item, entitled “UK-France deal is a ‘small step in the right direction’ – Starmer” – below is their description.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the recent Channel crossings deal between the UK and France is a “small step in the right direction”. He added: “I think most people will look at this and say, look, there’s more taxpayers cash now being spent on a problem of the government’s making.” #skynews #politics #keirstarmer #labour Sky News YouTube Channel

