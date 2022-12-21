UK egg protester faces 6 months imprisonment after narrowly missing King Charles

by
Uk egg protester faces 6 months imprisonment after narrowly missing king charles

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “UK egg protester faces 6 months imprisonment after narrowly missing King Charles” – below is their description.

A 23-year-old man from York in northern England was charged on December 19, 2022, with “threatening behaviour” after several eggs were hurled at King Charles during a visit to the city in November. Patrick Thelwell will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20, the Crown Prosecution Service said, following an investigation into the November 9 incident.

Related story:

UK police charge man who threw eggs at King Charles https://sc.mp/4dg5

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

The fifth wave: When Covid pushed Hong Kong to the brink

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail, faces a combined 33-year term

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Prof Angus Dalgleish reacts to England requiring negative Covid tests for arrivals from China

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

Italy imposes strict COVID testing for passengers from China

Category: Business, Finance

Meet China’s 10,000-tonne-class destroyers in service with PLA navy

Category: News

Xi: China contributes to cause of peace, development for all humanity

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Police launch investigation after man stabbed to death in south London park

Category: News

Influencer Andrew Tate detained amid human trafficking probe

Category: Media, News

In This Story: The Crown (Drama)

Based on an award-winning play (“The Audience”) by showrunner Peter Morgan, the Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

2 Recent Items: The Crown (Drama)

CGTN Sports Talk: Are Croatia the new ‘king without the crown?’

Category: News

Balaquit killer handed 16-year sentence in Winnipeg court

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.