South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “UK egg protester faces 6 months imprisonment after narrowly missing King Charles” – below is their description.
A 23-year-old man from York in northern England was charged on December 19, 2022, with “threatening behaviour” after several eggs were hurled at King Charles during a visit to the city in November. Patrick Thelwell will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20, the Crown Prosecution Service said, following an investigation into the November 9 incident.
Related story:
UK police charge man who threw eggs at King Charles https://sc.mp/4dg5
Support us:
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.