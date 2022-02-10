Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “UK Covid-19: Flustered Boris deflects when asked about John Major’s scathing Partygate attack” – below is their description.

#partygate #borisjohnson #bojo #johnmajor #covid19 The former premier, a longstanding critic of Mr Johnson, used a speech on democracy to accuse the Prime Minister of using ‘brazen excuses’ over Partygate to try to ‘defend the indefensible’. The PM today refused to say if he will resign if he is found to have broken the law over Partygate as he and Number 10 staff nervously wait for police letters to arrive. The Metropolitan Police has started the process of contacting up to 50 people who are alleged to have attended events in Whitehall. In a wide-ranging attack on Mr Johnson’s government Sir John also hit out at Brexit and the treatment of migrants crossing the English Channel, saying that locking them up was ‘un-British’ and amounted to ‘punishment without compassion’. Daily Mail YouTube Channel

