UK Covid-19: Camilla says she is ‘lucky’ to test negative for Covid as Charles isolates

Camilla, 74, was visiting the Nourish Hub kitchen in Notting Hill, west London, when she was asked by a visitor, who gave his name as DJ, how she felt about the title. The duchess replied: ‘I feel very honoured – very honoured and very touched.’ Camilla, 74, was visiting the Nourish Hub kitchen in Notting Hill, west London, to mark its opening as the royal patron of Harvest UK, the charity which runs it. Her engagements have gone ahead despite the Prince of Wales testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

