BBC News published this video item, entitled "UK and France strike deal on Channel migrant crossings – BBC News"

The UK is set to pay France an extra £8m a year under a revised deal to try to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The money will pay for increased surveillance of French beaches, while UK police officers will also be able to observe patrols within France.

French officers patrolling the coast to try to stop people setting off will rise from 200 to 300 over five months.

Under the new agreement, signed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Paris, the UK will pay France £63m this year, and it comes as than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year.

