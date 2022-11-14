UK and France strike deal on Channel migrant crossings – BBC News

by
Uk and france strike deal on channel migrant crossings – bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “UK and France strike deal on Channel migrant crossings – BBC News” – below is their description.

The UK is set to pay France an extra £8m a year under a revised deal to try to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The money will pay for increased surveillance of French beaches, while UK police officers will also be able to observe patrols within France.

French officers patrolling the coast to try to stop people setting off will rise from 200 to 300 over five months.

Under the new agreement, signed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Paris, the UK will pay France £63m this year, and it comes as than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

Brazil’s President-elect Lula returns to world stage at COP climate conference – BBC News

Category: News

Ukraine’s secret weapon: The medics on the front line – BBC News

Category: News

Three guilty of murder for downing Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Classic Highlights: England face New Zealand in the RWC Semi-Final

Category: Media, Rugby Union

I get Emotional after the RWC2021 FINAL!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Every Single Try from RWC2021! Pt. 1

Category: Media, Rugby Union

The Red Card that changed the RWC Final!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Francesco Molinari’s Best 2018 Ryder Cup Shots

Category: Golf

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau clash over media transparency during G20 summit talks

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Paris

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

3 Recent Items: Paris

Commuters trampled in Iran after security forces open fire on busy subway platform

Category: News

Francesco Molinari’s Best 2018 Ryder Cup Shots

Category: Golf

Can Today’s Pop Stars Revive the Power Ballad?

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Brazil’s President-elect Lula returns to world stage at COP climate conference – BBC News

Category: News

Vehicle Hits 25 LA County Sheriff’s Academy Recruits on Run: Police

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.