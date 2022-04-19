U.S. Train Passengers React to New Mask Rules

Some transit agencies across the U.S. are clambering to adjust their masking requirements, while others are keeping the rules in place after a federal judge struck down the mandate for such coverings on planes, trains and other modes of public transportation.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest mass-transit provider in the U.S., is still requiring masks despite the federal mandate being lifted, while Amtrak is removing its mask mandate for passengers and employees. In New Jersey, the transit system will no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet early Tuesday.

The moves come after a U.S. judge on Monday overturned the federal mandate for passengers to cover their faces. While the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend the use of face coverings, both said orders requiring masks on public transportation would no longer be enforced.

About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

