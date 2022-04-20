This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “U.S. to Send Howitzers to Ukraine ‘Very Soon’: Pentagon” – below is their description.

As the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins to unfold, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby says 18 U.S. Howitzers to bolster Ukraine’s defense will be transported “very soon.” He spoke at a news briefing. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

