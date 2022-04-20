Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “U.S. Targets Russia Crypto Miner BitRiver in New Sanctions” – below is their description.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned cryptocurrency miner BitRiver — the first time it has targeted such a company — as well as dozens of other entities and individuals it said were involved in helping Russia evade sanctions linked to its invasion of Ukraine.

Along with BitRiver, which was founded in Russia in 2017, Treasury penalized 10 of the company’s subsidiaries. It also sanctioned Russian commercial bank Transkapitalbank and a global network of more than 40 individuals and entities led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev.

In addition, the State Department issued visa bans on 635 Russian nationals it said are involved in suppressing dissent abroad and at home.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel