U.K. Military Aid Arrives in Ukraine Amid Rising Tension with Russia

Ukrainian military officials welcomed a shipment of military aid from the U.K. on Wednesday, amid rising tensions with Moscow.

The aid will bolster Ukraine’s territorial defense, and serve as a “good signal to the aggressor that we are always ready to counter all of its actions,” said deputy defense minister Viacheslav Shapovalov.

The delivery, which included helmets and bulletproof vests, was agreed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Also Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss flew to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and has launched military maneuvers in the region, but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor.

Western nations say they will impose their toughest-ever sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals if Moscow does invade.

