U.K. Clashes With Russia Over Ukraine at Moscow Meeting

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

U.K. Minister for Europe James Cleverly said legislation to allow sanctions against Russia in the case of an invasion of Ukraine will be enshrined into British law on Thursday.

“I have signed the legislation, which we will lay before Parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon,” Cleverly told the House of Commons.

