Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “U.K. Clashes With Russia Over Ukraine at Moscow Meeting” – below is their description.

U.K. Minister for Europe James Cleverly said legislation to allow sanctions against Russia in the case of an invasion of Ukraine will be enshrined into British law on Thursday. “I have signed the legislation, which we will lay before Parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon,” Cleverly told the House of Commons. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

