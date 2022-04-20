CBC News published this video item, entitled “Two young black bears spotted wrestling on a backyard trampoline” – below is their description.
A video of two black bears tussling on a backyard trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C., has prompted a wildlife expert to advise caution as the animals emerge from hibernation and often move closer to humans.
To read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.6422159CBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.