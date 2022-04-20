Two young black bears spotted wrestling on a backyard trampoline

A video of two black bears tussling on a backyard trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C., has prompted a wildlife expert to advise caution as the animals emerge from hibernation and often move closer to humans.

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

