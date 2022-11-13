Two WW2 aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two ww2 aircraft collide, crash during dallas air show

Two World War Two-era military planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, collided and crashed during an air show on Saturday in Dallas, U.S. at around 1:20 p.m.

