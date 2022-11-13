Two World War II aircraft explode after colliding mid-air during the Dallas airshow

Two world war ii aircraft explode after colliding mid-air during the dallas airshow

The Independent published this video item, entitled "Two World War II aircraft explode after colliding mid-air during the Dallas airshow"

Two World War Two-era aircraft crashed mid-air during an airshow in Dallas, exploding into a ball of fire

This video shows the moment the heavy bomber and fighter plane hit the ground, as crowds who had gathered to watch the show looked on in shock at the scene unfolding in front of them.

Six flight crew members are feared dead after the explosion, which happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened at around 1:20pm on Saturday, 12 November.

