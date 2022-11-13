Two military planes collide at airshow in Dallas, Texas

by
Two military planes collide at airshow in dallas, texas

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Two military planes collide at airshow in Dallas, Texas” – below is their description.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/12/dallas-airshow-crash-collision-planes

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Republican Herschel Walker says in rambling speech he wants to be ‘werewolf, not vampire’

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi announces that she will step down as party leader in House of Representatives

Category: News

Several dead in Iran as months-long protests intensify

Category: News

In This Story: Dallas

Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is a commercial and cultural hub of the region. Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza commemorates the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. In the Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Crow Collection of Asian Art cover thousands of years of art. The sleek Nasher Sculpture Center showcases contemporary sculpture.

2 Recent Items: Dallas

Kenyon Martin Jr. T’d up for kneeing Dwight Powell in the face on ‘aggressive’ dunk

Category: Sport

20% housing correction is coming, says Peter Boockvar

Category: News

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

2 Recent Items: Texas

Texas Parents Charged After Boy Found Dead In Washing Machine

Category: News

Passionate professor’s physics demonstrations go viral

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.