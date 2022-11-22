Turkiye rocket attack: Funerals are held for the victims

by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Turkiye rocket attack: Funerals are held for the victims” – below is their description.

Funerals have been held for the victims of Monday’s rocket attack in Southern Turkiye.

Three people were killed including a child.

The Turkish military has begun bombing Kurdish targets in northern Syria in retaliation.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Gaziantep in southern Turkiye.

In This Story: Syria

Syria, officially the Syrian Arab Republic, is a country in Western Asia, bordering Lebanon to the southwest, the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Turkey to the north, Iraq to the east, Jordan to the south, and Israel to the southwest.

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

