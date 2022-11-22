Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Turkiye rocket attack: Funerals are held for the victims” – below is their description.

Funerals have been held for the victims of Monday's rocket attack in Southern Turkiye. Three people were killed including a child. The Turkish military has begun bombing Kurdish targets in northern Syria in retaliation. Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports from Gaziantep in southern Turkiye.

