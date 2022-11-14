Turkish police arrest suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing | DW News

A bomb in the heart of Istanbul has killed at least six people and injured several dozen. Turkish police have arrested a suspect and are blaming Kurdish militants. The explosion ripped through a crowded pedestrian street near the central Taksim Square.

