Turkey earthquake: first nationwide emergency exercise conducted

Turkey has held its first nationwide earthquake drill.

Officials conducted the exercise on the 23rd anniversary of a devastating quake that killed 710 people in northwestern Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the threat of major earthquakes is ever-increasing.

Al Jazeera’s @Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

