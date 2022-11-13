Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Turkey earthquake: First nationwide emergency exercise conducted” – below is their description.
Turkey has held its first nationwide earthquake drill.
Officials conducted the exercise on the 23rd anniversary of a devastating quake that killed 710 people in northwestern Turkey.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the threat of major earthquakes is ever-increasing.
Al Jazeera’s @Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
