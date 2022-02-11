Tunisian judges protest president’s dissolution of courts watchdog • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Tunisian judges protest president’s dissolution of courts watchdog • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

More than 200 judges and lawyers in black robes protested Thursday outside the main court in the Tunisian capital after President Kais Saied vowed to scrap a key judicial watchdog.

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

Exiled writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija sues Uganda • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Analyst says ‘Fortress Russia is gone’ in face of US sanctions • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Biden’s Ukraine Strategy: Money, Weapons, Sanctions…What next? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Exiled writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija sues Uganda • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Analyst says ‘Fortress Russia is gone’ in face of US sanctions • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Biden’s Ukraine Strategy: Money, Weapons, Sanctions…What next? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Ukraine refugee crisis: 875,000 people have fled war (UN) • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

War in Ukraine: Are the sanctions enough? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

‘The invasion of Ukraine is suicide for Putin,’ says Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....