FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Tunisian judges protest president’s dissolution of courts watchdog • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.
More than 200 judges and lawyers in black robes protested Thursday outside the main court in the Tunisian capital after President Kais Saied vowed to scrap a key judicial watchdog.
🔔FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.