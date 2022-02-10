FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Tunisia political crisis: Judges continue strike after president Saied’s decree • FRANCE 24” – below is their description.
Saied on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized wide-ranging authority, later moving to rule by decree. On February 5, he said he would dissolve a key judicial watchdog.
#Tunisia #Saied #strike
🔔FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.