Fox News published this video item, entitled “Tucker Carlson: This is a dangerous cult” – below is their description.

WARNING: Graphic footage: Fox News host Tucker Carlson rips the sexual exploitation of children and the media for ignoring Balenciaga child ‘bondage’ ad controversy on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’ Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.