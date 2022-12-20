Trump’s Tax Records Poised for Release as House Panel Votes

by
Trump’s tax records poised for release as house panel votes

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Trump’s Tax Records Poised for Release as House Panel Votes” – below is their description.

A House committee is set to vote Tuesday on releasing Donald Trump’s tax information to the public, capping a three-year legal saga initiated by Democrats to obtain and release the former president’s closely held financial documents.

Tuesday’s anticipated action by the Ways and Means Committee — likely over the objections of the panel’s Republicans — comes in the waning days of the House Democratic majority and one day after Trump was referred for criminal prosecution by another House panel.

The double whammy adds to what’s been a bad six-week stretch for Trump politically, during which he was blamed for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results and had what critics called a lackluster 2024 campaign launch marred by controversies.

The panel, which has an eight-seat Democratic majority, will likely agree to release information from Trump’s personal and business tax returns from 2015 to 2020. Democrats first requested the documents in 2019 to help aid an investigation into the annual audit of presidents. After a lengthy court battle, the Ways and Means Committee obtained the financial filings late last month.

Texas Representative Kevin Brady, the committee’s top Republican, said releasing the information “will set a terrible precedent that unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president, and overturns decades of privacy protections for average Americans.”

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania

Category: Media, News

Benjamin Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel’s Premier Once More

Category: News

These Countries Are Imposing New Covid Rules for China Travlers

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

Here’s everything Biden and the Democrats did in 2022

Category: Business, Finance

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Donald Trump paid little to no federal income tax for several years | ABC News

Category: News

Donald Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Trump’s taxes: What the documents reveal about the former US president’s finances

Category: News

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

2 Recent Items: Republicans

Trumps tax records over 6 years released by US House committee | DW News

Category: News

Rep. Cammack: There are some ‘nefarious’ things going on

Category: News

In This Story: Texas

Texas is a state in the South Central region of the United States. At 268,596 square miles, and with more than 29.1 million residents in 2020, it is the second-largest U.S. state by both area and population.

2 Recent Items: Texas

1,600 Bats Saved During Winter Storm By Houston Animal Shelter

Category: News

Rep. Gonzales: There is nothing normal about this situation

Category: News

In This Story: Vote

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

2 Recent Items: Vote

Benjamin Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel’s Premier Once More

Category: News

Strikes: ‘There is a huge amount of anger’ – FBU General Secretary

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.