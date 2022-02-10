CNN published this video item, entitled “Trump’s call records during Jan. 6 riot have gaps in them” – below is their description.

White House call records now in possession of congressional investigators do not reflect calls made to or from then-President Donald Trump as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, leaving them with gaps so far in their understanding of what transpired that day, three sources familiar with the House investigation into the insurrection tell CNN. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

