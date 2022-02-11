Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Trump Under Investigation For Violating The Presidential Records Act” – below is their description.

A House committee is probing whether the former U.S. leader violated the Presidential Records Act, after 15 boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced about him destroying documents while in office. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

