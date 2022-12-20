Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals. Hear Grisham’s reaction

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump’s post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice. #CNN #News

