Trump Calls Jan. 6 Committee A ‘Kangaroo Court’ After Criminal Referrals

by
Trump calls jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Trump Calls Jan. 6 Committee A ‘Kangaroo Court’ After Criminal Referrals” – below is their description.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social site after the House January 6 committee recommended criminal charges be brought against the former president, saying he went on television and “told everyone to go home.” NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details.   

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

CDC Warns Of XBB Covid Subvariant Ahead Of New Year’s Celebrations

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Donald Trump paid little to no federal income tax for several years | ABC News

Category: News

Donald Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Trump’s taxes: What the documents reveal about the former US president’s finances

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.