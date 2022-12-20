NBC News published this video item, entitled “Trump Calls Jan. 6 Committee A ‘Kangaroo Court’ After Criminal Referrals” – below is their description.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social site after the House January 6 committee recommended criminal charges be brought against the former president, saying he went on television and “told everyone to go home.” NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. NBC News YouTube Channel

