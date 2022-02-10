Trudeau Slammed Over COVID Mandate as Freedom Convoy Gathers Support

This news item contains content from RT, who as a Russian state-funded news organization, have been blocked by many authorities, including the European Union and Google (YouTube) parent, Alphabet Inc. As a consequence, The Global Herald will not allow RT video to be displayed to any users. We have also removed advertising from this page. This page remains in order that user and editorial comments may remain visible. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, it is expected that publication of RT output will remain blocked.
Police in the Canadian capital, Ottawa threatened the Freedom Convoy protesters on Wednesday with fines, arrests, and seizure of their trucks if they do not stop their “mischief.” The truckers demand an end to vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions in Canada.
