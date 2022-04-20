Global News published this video item, entitled “Trudeau says Canada “very limited” when it comes to helping Canadians fighting in Ukraine | FULL” – below is their description.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked on Wednesday about Russian claims that Canadian nationals are among those fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine.

“A number of Canadians have chosen to go and fight alongside Ukrainians because of their own Ukrainian heritage or because they want to go stand up and help fight for democracy against this illegal Russian invasion. There are no active forces being deployed by Canada in Ukraine obviously, but there are certainly individual citizens who have chosen to contribute. We will always be there to try to help Canadians but what we said from the very beginning was Canadians should be leaving Ukraine because we are going to be very limited in our capacity to help them if things go wrong,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s remarks come a day after he announced that Canada was responding to Ukrainian requests for heavy artillery.

But the PM remained tight-lipped on details about the heavy artillery being sent to Ukraine.

“People understand that delivery of military equipment in the context of an illegal war by Russia is something that we have to be a little bit careful about – what we broadcast and publicize and what we’re doing,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau made the remarks while in the Waterloo, Ont. region, after speaking with families about the investments in housing promised in his government’s most recent budget.

