Global News published this video item, entitled “Trudeau announcement on transparency amid allegations China interfered in Canadian election | LIVE” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party fundraising event in Toronto on Tuesday.

Trudeau will discuss his party’s commitment to transparency and openness on sources of financial funding amid allegations of federal MPs receiving money from China for the 2019 federal election.

A prominent businessman in Toronto’s Chinese community is the subject of two separate investigations involving foreign interference, sources tell Global News, both related to a series of briefings and memos that Canadian security officials allegedly gave to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau beginning in January.

Trudeau said he hasn’t received any information on federal election candidates who allegedly received funds from China in the 2019 federal election.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9280974/china-interference-canada-election-investigation-toronto-businessman/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #trudeau #cdnpoli

Global News YouTube Channel