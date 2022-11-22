Trudeau announcement on transparency amid allegations China interfered in Canadian election | LIVE

by
Trudeau announcement on transparency amid allegations china interfered in canadian election | live

Global News published this video item, entitled “Trudeau announcement on transparency amid allegations China interfered in Canadian election | LIVE” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party fundraising event in Toronto on Tuesday.

Trudeau will discuss his party’s commitment to transparency and openness on sources of financial funding amid allegations of federal MPs receiving money from China for the 2019 federal election.

A prominent businessman in Toronto’s Chinese community is the subject of two separate investigations involving foreign interference, sources tell Global News, both related to a series of briefings and memos that Canadian security officials allegedly gave to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau beginning in January.

Trudeau said he hasn’t received any information on federal election candidates who allegedly received funds from China in the 2019 federal election.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9280974/china-interference-canada-election-investigation-toronto-businessman/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #trudeau #cdnpoli

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Flu cases rising sharply in Canada as RSV starts to decline, top doctor says

Category: News

Keesseekoose First Nation sisters to learn of bail, miscarriage of justice decisions

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Tucker: Biden sees these ‘collapsing’ countries as a model for us #shorts

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Global National: Nov. 25, 2022 | Trudeau defends invoking Emergencies Act to end “Freedom Convoy”

Category: Healthcare, News

CSIS isn’t the decision-maker, Trudeau tells inquiry

Category: News

Prime minister testifies as final witness in Emergencies Act inquiry

Category: News

In This Story: Toronto

Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario, is a major Canadian city along Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore. It’s a dynamic metropolis with a core of soaring skyscrapers, all dwarfed by the iconic, free-standing CN Tower.

1 Recent Items: Toronto

World Cup 101: What are the most important FIFA terms you need to know?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.