Truckers in Canada “threaten economy” with bridge protest | DW News

by

DW News published this video item, entitled “Truckers in Canada “threaten economy” with bridge protest | DW News” – below is their description.

The United States-Canada border crossings remains blocked by people protesting against coronavirus restrictions. The self-titled “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations, now nearing the 2-week mark, began as truckers protested against vaccine requirements when crossing the border between the two countries. It later turned into a broader protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

Europe rushes to reduce Russian energy dependence | DW News

Category: News

Ukraine and Russia agree on humanitarian corridors, ICC probes war crimes investigation | DW News

Category: News

Nuclear deal with Iran could be signed within days | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

Afghan man says he faced bigotry at the Ukraine border

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Live: China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

It’s Official: They Lied

Category: Opinion

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau makes announcement alongside Canadian trade minister | LIVE

Category: News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s deputy PM provides update on country’s response to war | LIVE

Category: News

Trudeau attends question period in House of Commons amid Russia-Ukraine conflict | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

4 Recent Items: United States

Quad leaders hold urgent talks on Ukraine conflict implications for the Indo-Pacific | ABC News

Category: News

What people get wrong about U.S. energy independence

Category: Business

Biden announces new sanctions on Russia oligarchs

Category: News

Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs Depend on Putin Proximity: White House

Category: News

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

9 Recent Items: Vaccine

Justin Trudeau makes announcement alongside Canadian trade minister | LIVE

Category: News

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

New Zealand police clash with anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters outside parliament

Category: News

Fires and clashes with police as protesters removed from New Zealand parliament

Category: News

COVID vaccine mandate protest at NSW Parliament House in Sydney | 7NEWS

Category: News

New Zealand Police Move Against Covid Protesters in Wellington

Category: News

New study questions Prizer vaccine effectiveness in kids

Category: News

Ontario drops most COVID-19 measures, including vaccine passports

Category: News

Brian Windhorst: Ben Simmons is now week to week with the Nets | #Greeny

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....