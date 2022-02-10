Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Public safety committee meets to discuss convoy, crowdfunding | FULL” – below is their description.
House of Commons public safety committee held a meeting regarding the trucker convoy protests on Thursday to discuss crowdfunding platforms and “extremist financing.”
This came as the group’s occupation in Ottawa to demand the removal of COVID-19 mandates nears its third week.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8609284/ottawa-trucker-convoy-airport-disruptions/
