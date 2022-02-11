Trucker protests: Paris bans Canadian inspired French convoy from entering city

by

Global News published this video item, entitled "Trucker protests: Paris bans Canadian inspired French convoy from entering city"

Inspired by the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, a protest against pandemic restrictions in France is now planning to make a stop in Paris before heading to Brussels, Belgium.

It’s unclear who started the European convoy but it appears to have support from France’s Yellow Vest protesters.

In 2018. that group flooded the streets of Paris with demonstrations that first started over rising fuel prices, which eventually escalated to clashes with police.

Crystal Goomansingh looks at how authorities plan to push back on demonstrators this time around.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8608963/paris-freedom-convoy-ottawa-trucker-protests/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


