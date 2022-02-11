Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Paris bans Canadian inspired French convoy from entering city” – below is their description.

Inspired by the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, a protest against pandemic restrictions in France is now planning to make a stop in Paris before heading to Brussels, Belgium.

It’s unclear who started the European convoy but it appears to have support from France’s Yellow Vest protesters.

In 2018. that group flooded the streets of Paris with demonstrations that first started over rising fuel prices, which eventually escalated to clashes with police.

Crystal Goomansingh looks at how authorities plan to push back on demonstrators this time around.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8608963/paris-freedom-convoy-ottawa-trucker-protests/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #TruckerProtests #FrenchConvoy

Global News YouTube Channel