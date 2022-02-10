Trucker protests: Ottawa police speak amid growing calls for law enforcement to intervene | FULL

by

Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Ottawa police speak amid growing calls for law enforcement to intervene | FULL” – below is their description.

Ottawa Police will be providing an update Thursday afternoon as the on-going trucker protests in the city continue for a third week.

Frustrations and conflicts tied to the trucker convoy in Ottawa are spilling over onto new fronts Thursday, with police reporting “a concerted effort to flood” 911 lines, protesters mobilizing at the local airport and hackers taking aim at city council.

Earlier in the day, city officials had warned of traffic disruptions at the city’s international airport as the trucker convoy encamped across the city enters its 14th day, and some members appeared to be encircling the airport.

That now appears to have ended, but it remains unclear whether the group will move to a different site or return to the airport.

Ottawa police had told Global News they are “aware” of the convoy’s presence at the airport and shortly after, issued a tweet warning of attempts to target emergency lines.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8609284/ottawa-trucker-convoy-airport-disruptions/

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


