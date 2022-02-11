Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Doug Ford out of sight as pressure mounts on province

Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Doug Ford out of sight as pressure mounts on province” – below is their description.

Disruptive blockades protesting COVID-19 mandates are escalating in Ontario, prompting more calls for the province to take action.

So why has Ontario Premier Doug Ford been mostly absent over the unrest?

In a statement, Ford said that “the ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop,” and that he’s “confident our police forces in Ontario, along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps.”

Eric Sorensen explains the possible strategy behind keeping a low-profile, as concerns grow over potentially politicizing pandemic strategy.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8610512/givesendgo-fundraiser-trucker-convoy-frozen/

