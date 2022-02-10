Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Bergen asks Trudeau whether 100% vaccinations needed to end restrictions” – below is their description.

As the trucker protests continue in Ottawa and at border crossings at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario and the Coutts border crossing in Alberta, Interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during question period Thursday if Canada needs to be 100 per cent vaccinated to have all restrictions ended.

“Do you know what helps lift restrictions, do you know what helps move beyond lockdowns? Vaccinations. When Canadians get vaccinated including with our vaccine mandates that ensure the federal public service and anyone getting on planes and trains are vaccinated, that has helped move forward keeping Canadians safe,” Trudeau replied.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8609809/trucker-convoy-candice-bergen-conservatives/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #TruckerProtests #CandiceBergen

Global News YouTube Channel