Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Ambassador Bridge blockade disrupts car manufacturing sector” – below is their description.

As protesters remain at the Ambassador Bridge, the blockade disrupting the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. is taking a toll on economies on both sides.

On a normal day, $450 million worth of goods would cross the bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich.

But now with the link fully closed, manufacturers are losing business, and their employees are losing work.

Sean O’Shea looks at the pain the protest inflicting on car manufacturing companies in Ontario, and the growing calls for authorities to take more action.

