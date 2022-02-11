Trucker protests: Alberta blockade adamant, demands nationwide COVID-19 mandates lifted

by

Global News published this video item, entitled "Trucker protests: Alberta blockade adamant, demands nationwide COVID-19 mandates lifted"

There are no signs the protest blockade at the Canada-U.S. Border crossing near Coutts, Alberta, will let up anytime soon.

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program will already cease to exist starting Feb. 9, and Premier Jason Kenney says almost all public health restrictions are planned to lift March 1 if the situation in hospitals continues to improve.

But as Heather Yourex-West reports, even with provincial COVID-19 restrictions lifted, protesters say they’ll stand their ground until all mandates across Canada are gone.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8610457/coutts-border-protest-day-13/

Global News

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

