Global News published this video item, entitled “Trucker protests: Alberta blockade adamant, demands nationwide COVID-19 mandates lifted” – below is their description.

There are no signs the protest blockade at the Canada-U.S. Border crossing near Coutts, Alberta, will let up anytime soon.

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program will already cease to exist starting Feb. 9, and Premier Jason Kenney says almost all public health restrictions are planned to lift March 1 if the situation in hospitals continues to improve.

But as Heather Yourex-West reports, even with provincial COVID-19 restrictions lifted, protesters say they’ll stand their ground until all mandates across Canada are gone.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8610457/coutts-border-protest-day-13/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #TruckerProtests #CouttsTruckerBlockade

Global News YouTube Channel