7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Truck driver shortage causes delivery crisis across Australia | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

If you’re planning some online shopping this Christmas, get in early or expect delays. That’s the warning from the trucking industry facing a holiday delivery crisis, as businesses beg for more drivers. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.