Tripledemic Threat Looms Across U.S. As Holidays Approach

by
Tripledemic threat looms across u. S. As holidays approach

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Tripledemic Threat Looms Across U.S. As Holidays Approach” – below is their description.

The strain of three active viruses – coronavirus, the flu and RSV – is being felt in nearly every region of the country and overwhelming hospitals. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the “tripledemic” and the shortage of amoxicillin.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Officials Obtain Arrest Warrant In Death Of 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

Coronavirus after-effects and treatment options | COVID-19 Special

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.