Triple Zero operators remove COVID-19 greeting | 7NEWS

A pre-recorded COVID message played when Australians dial triple zero will be scrapped from Monday after a Perth schoolgirl almost died while her parents were on hold.

Mahalia Lade slipped and hit her head in the family spa and while she was under, her hair got stuck in the bottom of the jet.

Vicky says the confusion chewed up vital time to get help on its way. But, thankfully, dad Peter knew CPR and managed to bring the nine-year-old back.

