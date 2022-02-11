Triple Zero operators remove COVID-19 greeting | 7NEWS

A pre-recorded COVID message played when Australians dial triple zero will be scrapped from Monday after a Perth schoolgirl almost died while her parents were on hold.

Mahalia Lade slipped and hit her head in the family spa and while she was under, her hair got stuck in the bottom of the jet.

Vicky says the confusion chewed up vital time to get help on its way. But, thankfully, dad Peter knew CPR and managed to bring the nine-year-old back.

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

