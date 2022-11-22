Triple murder investigation launched after Nottingham flat fire

Police have launched a triple murder investigation after two children and their mother were killed in a fire in their Nottingham home.

One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and her three-year-old sister Fatimah died shortly after the blaze, in the early hours of Sunday. Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, died on Tuesday morning.

Sky’s Becky Johnson reports.

