Triple murder investigation launched after nottingham flat fire

Police have launched a triple murder investigation after two children and their mother were killed in a fire in their Nottingham home.

One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and her three-year-old sister Fatimah died shortly after the blaze, in the early hours of Sunday. Their mother Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, died on Tuesday morning.

